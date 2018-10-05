Idukki dam to remain closed

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): District authorities on Friday said shutters of Cheruthoni dam, located in Kerala's Idukki district will not be opened today.

This comes hours after the Kerala government decided to open a spillway of the dam to release around 50 cusecs of water, as the catchment area of the dam received heavy rainfall since Thursday night.

However, authorities said the decision has been reversed as the rainfall in the area has declined significantly.

Apart from torrential rains, strong winds also caused widespread damage in the state's Kasargod district. The rooftops of many buildings and mobile towers were damaged and power supply was disrupted in the district for over four hours after trees fell on top of power cables.

Earlier, Director of Kerala's Meteorological Department had informed that Kerala is expected to witness heavy to very rainfall for the next five days and issued a district-wise warning. On October 3, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said red alert has been declared in three districts - Idukki, Palakkad, and Thrissur - for October 7. The state was recently hit by the worst floods in nearly a century, claiming the lives of more than 400 people and causing damages to the tune of nearly Rs. 20,000 crore. (ANI)