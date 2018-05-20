IED blast: One jawan succumbed to injuries

[India], May 20 (ANI): One jawan, who was injured in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll to seven.

Earlier today, six jawans lost their lives in the IED blast, when their vehicle was passing through Cholnar village.

The bomb went off the moment the moving vehicle came over it, leaving a small crater on the road.

Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) rushed to the spot where the attack took place.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state will give a befitting reply to Naxals and their growing activities. "We condemn the Naxal attack in Dantewada in which six jawans have been killed. The Naxals try to stop development and target jawans. We will give a befitting reply to them," he told reporters. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also condemned the attack and said, "It is a sad incident where six jawans were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada. The Naxals targeted the jawans by planting IED rather than fighting them face to face." (ANI)