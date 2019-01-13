IED blast: Mortal remains of Major V Nair brought to his hometown, Army pays tribute

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): The mortal remains of Major Shashi Dharan V Nair, who was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nowshera on Friday, were brought to his home here in Khadakwasla on Sunday.

The Army bid an emotional adieu to the courageous officer and paid tributes to him, remembering his sacrifices for the nation.

A soldier Rifleman Jivan Gurung was also killed in the similar attack that took place along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

According to the Army PRO, Nair and Gurung, who got grievously injured, were immediately provided medical aid after the incident on Friday. However, the duo later succumbed to their injuries.

The IED attack was planted by the Border Action Team of the Pakistan army with the aid from militants on the LoC.(ANI)