If Congress-JD(S) bag 20-22 seats in Karnataka, a Kannadiga can be PM again: Kumaraswamy

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here on Wednesday said that if the Congress and JD(S) alliance wins at least 20-22 seats in Karnataka, then a Kannadiga can once again become the next Prime Minister of the country.

“In 1996, a Kannadiga HD Devegowda became Prime Minister after you (Karnataka people) blessed us with 16 Lok Sabha seats. If you bless Congress and JD(S) with at least 20-22 seats in Karnataka once again, a Kannadiga can be in that place (Prime Minister),” Kumaraswamy said while addressing a rally here.

On Thursday also, Kumaraswamy stood by his statement and said, “In this country, anything can happen. Why can't it happen?” In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 17 seats in Karnataka while Congress and JD(S) were restricted to nine and two out of the total of 28 seats. (ANI)