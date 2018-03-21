If Govt. did its job, MPs would not have protested: TRS

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over the proposal of deducting salaries of the MPs for their failure in engaging in any constructive work in Parliament, saying if the government did its job, MPs would not have protested.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted once again after members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and TRS continued with their protests.

"The primary responsibility for letting the parliament function lies on the government of the day. We have been agitating for the past 15 days and nobody from the Government has come to us," TRS, MP, K Kavitha told ANI.

"TRS went to the well of the house because in the past two years our demands haven't been heard and the nation has to know demands of the people of Telangana. Where else can we protest if not in parliament? We don't like to protest, but Government has to address our demands," Kavitha added. Kavitha also took to Twitter yesterday and said, "This is like 'ulta chor kotwal ko daantein'. No party or MP will want to protest on floor of house, if government of the day (in a )timely fashion addresses their issues." While the TRS is demanding hiked quota for Telangana, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)