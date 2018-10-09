If I've threatened anyone, I'll go to jail myself: Alpesh Thakor

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Alpesh Thakor, while denying his involvement in fanning violence against migrants in Gujarat, on Tuesday said that if he is found guilty of threatening anyone he would surrender himself before the police.

"Only one incident happened somewhere in Gujarat and I condemn it. If I have threatened anyone, I will go to jail myself. Gujarat belongs to everyone. It is as much yours as it is mine," Thakor told ANI.

He added, "In fact the truth is that people from Bihar have already applied for leave for Chhath Puja. This is the only reason they are moving to their state."

On Sunday, Thakor had dismissed the allegations of fanning violence saying that the situation in Gujarat was being falsely portrayed. Violence apparently broke out in parts of north Gujarat last week and allegedly non-Gujarati natives, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were targeted following the arrest of a man from Bihar who allegedly raped a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district. Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha had said that over 150 people were arrested for allegedly targeting those hailing from other states. (ANI)