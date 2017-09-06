If Lankesh had expressed concern about threats, it will be thoroughly investigated: B'lore Police Commissioner

[India], Sept. 6 (ANI): Bengaluru Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said that Gauri Lankesh did not complain of any threats, adding that if there was any, then that will be thoroughly investigated.

"She didn't complain of anything. If she anywhere expressed about threats, it will be thoroughly investigated," Kumar told the media here.

He said that Lankesh was found lying all in blood and four empty cartridges were found from the scene of offence.

"Out of four, how many entered Gauri's body, only the post mortem report will tell,' Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that there are two CCTV cameras near Lankesh's house, three teams have been formed and the footages are being scanned to identify the murders. Lankesh was killed on Tuesday at her residence by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm. As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body. Reportedly, Lakesh' body has been shifted to Victoria hospital for post-mortem and the cremation will take place tomorrow. Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Naga. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a magazine described as an 'anti-establishment' publication. (ANI)