If 'Modi govt' formed, India will be free from 'immigrant problems': Amit Shah

[India], May 8 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party for being defenders of the illegal immigrants in the country and promised that if 'Modi government' is formed, then the whole expanse of India will be free from 'immigrant problems'.

"The illegal immigrants are destroying the country like termites, but Rahul baba and company says they should not be thrown out. If you help form the Modi government once again, I assure you the country will be free of illegal trespassers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kolkata to Kutch," Shah said at an election rally here.

He also said India's defence was a priority for the BJP. "Elections come and go; winning and losing is part of the deal. The protection of 'Maa Bharti' is our biggest concern and we leave nothing to chance when it comes to that." He also spoke about the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) row where anti-India slogans were raised and said: "There is just one place for people who raise anti-India slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde ho', under the Modi government and it is in jail." Shah was campaigning on behalf of sitting MP Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP. Singh is contesting from Dhanbad against Congress candidate and three-time MP from Bihar's Darbhanga, Kirti Azad. Dhanbad will see polling on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)