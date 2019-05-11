If Modi was a voter from here, he would have voted for me: RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

[India], May 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who is also the "grand-alliance" candidate from Vaishali, has claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have been a voter from here, he (Modi) too would have voted for him.

"Some people are saying Modi-Modi. People are saying that if Modi would have been a voter from here, he would have voted for Raghuvansh Prasad Singh," RJD leader said on Friday while talking to ANI.

Asserting that election is a one-sided fight in favour of "grand-alliance", he said, "People have decided to vote for "mahagathbandhan". It will be wrong to say that there is a fight. It is one-sided. People from all party including good people from BJP and JDU are supporting me (khane-pane wale log udhar hain)."

He also termed the recent decision of Central government to give reservation to the upper caste people as "dangerous". Meanwhile, NDA candidate from Vaishali, Veena Devi said that this election is a fight for the country. "People want Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am a local here. People know me from 18-20 years here. This election is a fight for the country," she said. Vaishali will go to polls on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)