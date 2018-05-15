'If Opposition unites, negativity will be collectively removed'

[India], May 15 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking lead in Karnataka assembly polls, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday opined that if the Opposition unites, negative elements will be collectively removed.

"This is the third straight defeat of Rahul Gandhi since he became President (Congress). He declared himself the prime minister candidate. Now, if the Opposition wants to unite, we are fine with it. All negative elements will be collectively removed (desh ki jitni gandagi hai, vo ek saath hatein)," he told ANI.

Furthermore, the newly-appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Independent Charge) lauded BJP Chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their efforts in leading the BJP to victory in Karnataka.

"In Karnataka, right from Modiji to Amit Shah, our leaders took charge and campaigned from the front. I congratulate them on their efforts, and would also like to thank the people of Karnataka for their support. The good governance that we have displayed in the rest of the country will be replicated in Karnataka as well," he said.

The BJP is inching closer towards forming the next government in Karnataka, as it has taken a significant lead so far.

At the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading in 106 constituencies, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) were leading in 74 and 39 seats respectively.

Among the chief ministerial candidates of the three parties, BJP's Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 35,397 votes, while JD (S)'s H.D. Kumaraswamy is leading by a margin of 22,289 in Ramanagara and 18,438 in Channapatna.

Meanwhile, incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading in Badami by 1,696 votes, while he is trailing in Chamundeshwari by 34,511 votes. (ANI)