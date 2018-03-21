If situation had not worsen, Kashmir would've equalled Delhi: Jitendra Singh

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): The Kashmir valley would have equalled Delhi and left Hyderabad behind if the condition in Jammu and Kashmir had not worsened in the last few decades, Minister of State for Prime Minister Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said.

"The valley lagged behind because of the grave situation in the state and the condition of the place would have been better, had it not worsened in the last 25-26 years," Singh told students here from Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister further said the time, however, was changing and the youth are more aware now.

The Kashmir valley has been battling intense militancy and unrest since the Armed Forces Special (Jammu and Kashmir) Powers Act was enacted in September 1990.(ANI)