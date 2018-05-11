If terrorism stops, operations will automatically cease: Ram Madhav

[India], May 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party in-Charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav on Friday said that as long as there are terrorist activities in the valley, the security forces are duty bound to tackle it with utmost toughness.

His reaction came after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for unilateral ceasefire.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP national general secretary said that security forces would end their operations in the Valley if 'terrorism stops'.

"Our security forces are not engaged in operations out of any special interest and enthusiasm, it is a necessity that forces tend to undertake operations, so what is expected is that terrorists should desist from terrorist activities," he said.

"As long as there are terrorist activities in the valley, the security forces are duty bound to tackle it with utmost toughness. What is needed is terrorist activities should stop, operations would stop automatically. As long as terrorists are active in the valley, the security forces are duty bound to protect the citizens and the country," he added.

Objecting to the use of word 'ceasefire', Madhav said, "If by ceasefire, one meant ceasing of operations by forces in the valley during Ramzan, what's expected is that the terrorist elements will abstain from terrorist activities, as it is a holy month for the Muslims."

Madhav said that they are open for talks to groups like Hurriyat but as far as terrorism is concerned it is their duty to deal with it with an iron hand.

"We do not mind talking to groups like Hurriyat. There is no issue. We're open for talks but as far as terrorism is concerned it's our duty to deal with it with an iron hand," he said.

All political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are for a unilateral ceasefire in the state, said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday.

"Everyone agreed that we must urge the Centre that government must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000. Encounters, crackdowns are causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful," Mufti said.

All agreed that if the agenda of an alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is followed then the situation in the state will change, she added. (ANI)