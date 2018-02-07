If unable to get NEET exemption, would allow students to cheat: DMK MLA K N Nehru

Chennai: Former transport minister and DMK's Tiruchi leader K N Nehru has stoked a political row by claiming that he would have allowed students to ‘copy’ in NEET if he or his government had failed in their efforts to exempt them from appearing before the national entrance exam.

Nehru told a group of students protesting against the national exam that the DMK would have allowed students to cheat if it had not been able to get them an examination from the medical entrance exam.

"For how long will Tamilians remain honest?" the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker from Tiruchirappalli West said on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

"You allow copying in Bihar, MP (Madhya Pradesh) and it is all done openly. Why?" the DMK leader claimed, apparently playing on the images of students blatantly cheating in exams from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Just a day later, there were reports of a teacher in Uttar Pradesh helping students cheat in the state's board examination.

The DMK MLA was taking a jibe at the current dispensation in the state, led by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, which has not yet abolished the NEET, nor given students in the state exemption from appearing for it.

Most NEET coaching centres in the state's government schools are yet to receive the study material.

Last month, rebel AIADMK leader and independent MLA, TTV Dhinakaran questioned the state government's inaction and silence over NEET.

"Until Amma (Jayalalithaa) was around, she safeguarded the students of the state from such adversities. However, the present rulers, who rush to Delhi to solve and fulfill their own personal needs, have not cared to prevent the students from such a trouble," he had said.

"As for Tamil Nadu, NEET is a big obstacle preventing poor students from the state in pursuing their medical education dreams. Either they should be exempted from appearing for NEET or the questions should be based on state-syllabus, instead of CBSE," he had added. Nehru's comments triggered a major political controversy at a time when the students are preparing to appear for the Neet scheduled in the first week of May.

Political parties and educationists condemned Nehru's statement saying his remarks have caused “great insult” to the student and youth community in TN.

“Only those who have copied in their examination would make such ridiculous statements. Those people who have come up in life through honest means would never make such statements or remarks. By making these copy statement, Nehru has insulted the youth of Tamil Nadu,” fisheries minister D. Jayakumar told DC castigating the DMK leader.