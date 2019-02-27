If US can kill Osama in Pakistan, why can't India: Jaitley

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): If the US commandos can kill terror outfit Al-Qaeda's chief Osama bin Laden in Pakistan's Abbottabad then why can't India, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that Jaitely's statement comes amidst the escalating tension between Indian and Pakistan.

A day after Indian air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on Wednesday, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombsin Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down. He also lauded union minister Nitin Gadkari and said, "We used to see rivers as a way to generate market and tourism but Gadkari has proved me wrong." Against the backdrop of anger in India over the Pulwama terror attack, the Centre decided that water of three rivers flowing into Pakistan, over which India has full rights under the Indus Water Treaty, will be diverted to Yamuna River. The bilateral Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the rights of India and Pakistan on three of the six common rivers, respectively. As per the agreement, India has full rights over Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers while Pakistan has full rights over Jhelum, Chenab and Indus. (ANI)