If your family is killed would you still say 'hua to hua'?: Harsimrat asks Sam Pitroda

[India], May 10 (ANI): Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday hit out at Sam Pitroda for his recent remark on the 1984 Sikh genocide, asking that if his entire family is killed tomorrow would he still think or say "hua to hua".

"I would like to ask Mr Pitroda if his entire family is killed tomorrow will he still think 'hua to hua'. He needs to go to that widow colony and find out those thousands of women who lost their family members overnight," the Union Minister told ANI.

Pitroda, who was asked about BJP's claim that instructions to "kill" in 1984 had come from late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, had said, "It (riots) happened in 1984, so what?"

The Indian Overseas Congress chief's remarks were met with strong criticism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party men, while Pitroda claimed his statement was twisted by the ruling party. She said she was "shocked and ashamed" over the remark. "It just goes to show to the extent that Congress' people are desperate for the chair that they can make such a casual statement about the genocide which took place at the behest of Rajiv Gandhi," the SAD leader said. Ally Shiromani Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal also shredded Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for his support towards Pitroda. "There were five men, I would like to ask Captain Saheb which party did those five men belong to? If Congress had no role then why is Sajjan Kumar behind bars today? We will make sure that Jagdish Tytler also goes to jail, he said: "what happened if 100 Sikhs were killed". She also cornered the chief minister for not fulfilling his promise of wiping out drugs from the state after coming into power. " You have been in power for 2.5 years, the drug menace is three times more in the state now and your own MLAs, IGs, and DIGs are saying that there is a big nexus between your MLAs and police in selling drugs," Badal claimed. Earlier in the day, Pitroda had reaffirmed that he had acknowledged the pain of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots adding that BJP is "twisting his words and distorting facts" to "hide their failures". (ANI)