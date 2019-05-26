IFTDA congratulates PM Modi on re-election

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter's big win in the general elections.

"We have no words to express our heartiest congratulations on the historical sweeping victory of BJP in the Parliamentary elections of 2019. The honour of repeatedly bagging a large number of seats goes only to you backed by your sincere team. What added to the adulation is your clean image, making you n idol of the youth," said the letter issued by IFTDA.

The IFTDA also requested the Prime Minister to consider according 'industry' status to the Indian film industry. "We have pinned all our hopes on you and we know you will bring all the constructive changes to realise the dream of the best of Indian cinema," the letter added. Prime Minister Modi, who steered the NDA coalition to a massive victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, was on Saturday unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party and the NDA parliament party to head the government once again. He was elected at a combined meeting of the newly elected MPs of BJP and the NDA coalition by 353 MPs, who raised their hands with slogans of Modi and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoing in the Central Hall of Parliament. BJP secured 303 seats, which is 22 more than it got in the 2014 elections. Along with its allies, the NDA took its tally up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)