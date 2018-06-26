IG CRPF reviews security arrangement for Amarnath Yatra

[India], June 26 (ANI): Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu Sector Abhay Vir Chauhan chaired a meeting of senior officials deployed in the region here to review the efficacy of security arrangement for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

During the meeting, various aspects of the security were discussed upon among which security of Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar and security of Yatra route were emphasized.

Chauhan also emphasised upon the necessity of optimum utilization of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) on Yatra vehicles.

He also directed the officials to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them with utmost sincerity so as to ensure smooth conduct of Yatra. Chauhan also reviewed the composition and preparedness of Special Motor Cycle Squad formed by the CRPF for the Yatra. It is pertinent to mention here that keeping in view the convenience and security of pilgrims, the CRPF has prepared a Special Motor Cycle Squad which on one hand will ensure the security of pilgrims on the Yatra route and on the other hand it will also be utilized as a small ambulance for pilgrims. In some of the motorcycles of the Squad, various life-saving equipment has also been fixed which can suffice to carry one person at a time. Among others who attended the meeting were Mool Chand Panwar, DIGP, GC CRPF, Hiranagar, S.L.C. Khup, DIGP, CRPF, Hiranagar Range, Nitu, DIGP, CRPF, Jammu Range, M.P.Bahuguna, DIGP, CRPF, Jammu Sector Hqr, Joginder Singh, DIGP, CRPF, Jammu Sector Hqr, S.P.Singh, DIGP, GC CRPF Bantalab and other senior officers of CRPF. The first batch of Amarnath Yatra will be flagged off tomorrow (June 27) from Jammu Basecamp, while the yatra will begin from June 28. (ANI)