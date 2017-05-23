IGP Kashmir assures fair enquiry against Major Gogoi

[India], May 23 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IPG), (Kashmir) Muneer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday assured that the First Information Report (FIR) against Major Leetul Gogoi who has been awarded by Chief of Army Staff Commendation Certificate (COAS) will not be quashed.

"Let us carryon the investigation, then we will reach conclusion," Khan told ANI.

He said the results of the investigation will be shared with everyone.

Acase has been filed against Major Gogoi for tying a man to the bonnet of his jeep to serve as a 'human shield' against a stone-pelting mob Kashmir. Major Gogoi was awarded the COAS Commendation Card for his sustained distinguished service in counter-insurgency operations in the state.

Major Gogoi has been performing his counter insurgency duties for more than a year under the aegis of 53 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Gogoi belongs to the Army Supply Corps of the Indian Army. Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, and showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam region. The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended it for its ingenuity. The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is still being finalised. While awarding the officer, all factors including notable performance of the officer and overall emerging indicators of the Court of Inquiry were well-considered. (ANI)