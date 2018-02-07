IIIDEM organizes 4-Day Consultation-Study Tour

[India], Feb.7 (ANI): The Election Commissioner of India O.P. Rawat welcomed a group of Election Commissioners and senior officials from Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria(INEC) today.

The India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIDEM) is organizing a four-day consultation and study tour for the INEC delegation starting from February 5 at Nirvachan Sadan.

The study tour will include a roundtable conference on various subjects related to the election processes and management.

O.P. Rawat had said that the tour comprises of a comprehensive program designed and tailored according to the needs and expectations of the participants. The subjects covered in the study tour includes Legal framework for voter registration, Engaging with stakeholders, Online voter registration, National voters service portal of ECI, Electronic voting machines and Voter-verifiable paper audit trail, demonstration of EVM, VVPAT and Mock poll and Election experience of India. The foreign delegation in return would share the electoral practices and the process of election management followed in their countries. (ANI)