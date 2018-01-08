IIM CAT 2017 results declared, check at www.iimcat.ac.in

The results of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 have been declared by IIM Lucknow. Candidates who had appeared for the test, may check the results on the official website, iimcat.ac.in



CAT or Common admission test is the common test conducted for candidates looking for admissions to various masters programmes in business schools across India including the IIMs.



How to Check IIM Lucknow CAT results:



1. Visit the official CAT 2017 website: www.iimcat.ac.in



2. Click on the link for CAT 2017 Score Card.

3. Enter your login id and password and other details.

4. Click on Submit button.

5. View and download your score card for later purposes.



This year, CAT 2017, conducted by IIM Lucknow was held on 26 November 2017 and was taken up by nearly 2.3 lakh students across the country.The exam was divided into three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Experts said that with the quantitative questions being easier, the cut-offs for this year may go up.

