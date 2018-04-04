IISc Bengaluru, JNU among top 10 universities

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) is India's top university followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi) and Banaras Hindu University (Varanasi), declared the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Tuesday.

The NIRF which works under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) department of the Government of India released the list of top 10 universities in the country.

All the top three universities retained their previous year rank.

The Anna University, Chennai and University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked fourth and fifth respectively among all Universities. Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar gave away the rank certificates to the top institutions at a glittering function organised at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. More than 200 universities and over 3,954 institutes were surveyed for the rankings, under the criteria of- Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. The other categories of institutes that have been ranked include engineering, management, law, pharmacy, architecture, medical, and colleges. (ANI)