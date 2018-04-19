IIT- Kanpur student commits suicide in hostel room

Kanpur: A student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Wednesday.





The deceased, identified as Bheem Singh, hailed from Faridabad and was studying in the third year of the Ph.D. programme in the mechanical engineering department.





The police have found a suicide note from his room and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.





"The reason behind his suicide is not clear. A letter has been recovered and is in the possession of forensic team of the police," Manindra Agarwal, Deputy Director of IIT-Kanpur said.