IIT-BHU to get an incubation centre for promotion of Purvanchali languages

[India], May 31 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that the Centre will provide Rs. 3 crore for setting up an incubation centre at IIT-BHU to promote Purvanchali languages.

While addressing a press conference on the achievements of the Modi government in its four years in office, Prasad said, "The government will provide Rs 3 crore for setting up an incubation centre at IIT-BHU where Purvanchali languages like Awadi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi can be studied in digital form."

Apart from this, the Union Minister said that an Income Tax Appellate Tribunal will be established within a month in Varanasi, so that those having any dispute can appeal at the tribunal and don't need to travel to places like Allahabad and Lucknow. He said under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, the government has remained transparent and corruption-free. Prasad further underscored that the development of youth and farmers is necessary for the country's progress and that the BJP-led Centre was making all needed efforts in this direction. Prasad further underlined that the government is also mulling ways to strengthen the education system in the state. (ANI)