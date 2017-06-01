IIT-Madras students hold protest against Centre's cattle sale ban

Chennai: The students at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT-Madras) on Thursday staged protest against the Central Government's notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter.





With the police deployed in front of the IIT campus, the students protested at the main gate and raised slogans against the Centre's controversial notification.





Around 50 students on Sunday took part in a 'beef fest' as a mark of protest against the new rule.



Later, R. Sooraj, a PhD student of aerospace engineering at the college, who was also part of the 'beef fest', was allegedly attacked by a few students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Sooraj, who is a member of the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle (APSC), was injured in his right eye and was hospitalized.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on the students and requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take necessary action.

Expressing strong disapproval of the Centre's move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier this week, had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by attacking the BJP-led government at the centre and the RSS, saying there was no need for the people of his state to draw lessons from New Delhi or Nagpur on their food habits.