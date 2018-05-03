IITian praises PM Modi's 'Mala' and this happened

[India] May 03(ANI): In a kind gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a gold-coloured garland to a student after he requested the former for the same on the social media.

Rabesh Kumar Singh, a mechanical engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, had asked the Prime Minister for the garland on Twitter, which he wore during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh last month.

"I was listening to you on Panchayati Raj Day; you gave a very nice speech. I liked the gold-coloured garland you were wearing. Can I get the same?" Singh asked the Prime Minister in a tweet.

The very next day, the Prime Minister sent the same garland to the student along with a letter which read, "I read your message on Twitter where you expressed your liking for the garland I wore at Mandla on Panchayati Raj Diwas. I am sending you a letter along with the garland as a gift. I wish you all the best for the future." Singh, after receiving the gift, expressed his gratitude toward the Prime Minister and tweeted, "I am honoured after receiving the gift and letter from you. Thank you very much for this beautiful gift and good luck message."(ANI)