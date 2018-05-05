IITian says getting 'Mala' from PM Modi boosted morale

[India], May 05 (ANI): Rabesh Kumar Singh, who recently received a gold-coloured 'Mala' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he requested for the same, has expressed his gratitude and said that it boosted his morale.

Singh, a mechanical engineering student of Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, was in for a major surprise when his offhand tweet got him a response from the Prime Minister along with a golden garland.

Talking to ANI, an "elated" Singh revealed that he received the garland within seven days of his request."

"After tweeting to Prime Minister Modi, I received a call from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), who asked me for my address as they want to send me the 'Mala'. I felt very happy that the Prime Minister interacted with a common man. Such things should be happening in a constitutional democracy. Also, such things will inspire me to do more good things," he continued. Prime Minister Modi gifted a gold-coloured garland to a student after he requested the former for the same on social media. Singh had asked the Prime Minister on Twitter for the garland he wore during a public rally in Madhya Pradesh last month. "I was listening to you on Panchayati Raj Day; you gave a very nice speech. I liked the gold-coloured garland you were wearing. Can I get the same?" Singh wrote. Then the Prime Minister sent the same garland to the student along with a letter, which read, "I read your message on Twitter where you expressed your liking for the garland I wore at Mandla on Panchayati Raj Diwas. I am sending you a letter along with the garland as a gift. I wish you all the best for the future." Singh, after receiving the gift, expressed his gratitude toward the Prime Minister and tweeted, "I am honoured after receiving the gift and letter from you. Thank you very much for this beautiful gift and good luck message."(ANI)