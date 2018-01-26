Ilaiyaraaja expresses gratitude for Padma Vibhushan

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Noted Indian music composer Ilaiyaraaja on Thursday expressed happiness for being conferred the Padma Vibhushan award and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for it.

Ilaiyaraaja said that his name in the list of the recipient of the second highest civilian award indicates that the Central government respects the people of Tamil Nadu.

"The Padma Vibhushan award conferred upon me is an indication of PM Modi led government's respect to Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," he said.

A total of 85 people belonging to various disciplines have been named for the Padma Awards in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- on the Republic Day eve. These awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at the ceremonial functions which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April. (ANI)