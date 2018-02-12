Illegal confinement case: Search operation conducted at ashram

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): A search operation was conducted at the absconding Baba Virender Dev Dikshit's ashram in Rohini on Sunday, in connection with the case of illegal confinement of 40 girls inside the ashram.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, along with Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), reached the north Delhi-based ashram, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, for the investigation.

DCW chairman Swati Maliwal, who was present at the spot, told ANI, "It is shameful that Virender Dev Dikshit is still underground and secondly, his ashram has not removed the word 'University' from their name despite High Court's orders. The Baba should be arrested and all his buildings should be demolished."

In December last year, more than 40 girls were rescued in an operation that was carried out at the ashram, after the High Court formed a panel consisting of lawyers and Maliwal. On January 30, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive in the ashram, and three cases were registered by the CBI against Dixit, on January 3. On January 4, the Delhi High Court appointed a committee to file a status report in connection with the case. In a February 5 hearing, the Delhi High Court issued a look out notice against Dikshit and ordered the ashram to remove the word 'University' from its name on grounds that the University Grants Commission (UGC) prohibits the use of the term by a non-legal entity. (ANI)