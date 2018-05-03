Illegal constructions were carried out in Cong rule: Himachal CM

[India] May 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that illegal constructions in Kasauli and other hilly areas were carried out during erstwhile Congress-led state government.

Commenting on the murder of Assistant Town and Country Planner Shail Bala in Kasauli during an anti-encroachment drive, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state government on promoting illegal activities and asked it to apprise the court of the steps taken to check rampant illegal construction that is affecting the nature.

Talking to ANI, Thakur said, "One thing needs to be cleared that the illegal construction didn't happen within two-three months. All the illegal construction went unabated during erstwhile (Congress) government's regime. I don't want to comment more on this because right now we are focused on taking action as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal."

He also said that the state government would obey all directions of the apex court of the country, "whatever has happened shouldn't have happened. It is unfortunate."

"We have given instructions to Divisional Commissioner to investigate and he will submit report very soon. We have also submitted the status report on this matter in the Supreme Court. I have just come from Delhi and will hold a meeting with the officials on this issue," the Chief Minister said.

He, however, advised the opposition parties not to politicise the incident.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu said that the law and order situation in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule had worsened.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's observation that the 'state government is promoting illegal activities,' Sukkhu said, "In other words, the Supreme Court has said that law and order situation is worse in the state."

The Congress leader added that the crime rate was rising in the state during past four months of BJP government.

"This is for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that an officer has been killed," said Sukkhu.

Shailbala Sharma (51), along with four teams of the Town and Country Planning Department, were razing unauthorised construction in the area, on the order of the Supreme Court, when the incident took place on Tuesday.

The officials were acting on the Supreme Court's directions when the woman officer was shot dead by Vijay Singh, owner of Narayani Guest House, which was on the demolition list. Singh, who had fled from the spot, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura-Vrindavan area.

The Supreme Court had on April 17 directed the Himachal government to demolish unauthorised structures in several hotels and guest houses in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan. (ANI)