'Illegal ID procurement by Rohingya won't be permitted'

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Tuesday said that no illegal procurement of Voter-ID cards by Rohingya refugees will be allowed by the government.

Replying to a question on the alleged illegal procurement of various Indian identification cards such as Voter-ID and Aadhaar card, Rijiju said, "If anyone has procured Voter ID card illegally, action will be taken. It will be detected. The situation is not like before. Our government is strictly monitoring the situation. Action will be taken against any person who procures Voter ID or any other document by illegal means."

Responding to West Bengal Minister Purnendu Basu's claim of the Dum Dum Nagar Bazar blast being similar to the ones orchestrated by the RSS, Rijiju said, "They keep making statements like these. They speak so because of political reasons." Rijiju also said that the activists who are under house arrest in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case need to be explained that sloganeering against the country while being a part of the same country is not right. "Having an anti-national ideology is not the right thing," he added. (ANI)