Illegal mining case: CBI conducts searches at 12 places

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at 12 places including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in an on-going investigation of a case relating to alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur.

CBI has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur, the then Geologist/Mining Officer, the then Mining Clerk and eight others including Lease Holders, private persons and other unknown public servants and unknown persons.

Earlier, an enquiry on the aspect of alleged illegal mining of Minor Minerals in District Hamirpur was conducted on the orders High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in the district during 2012-2016. It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted obstructed period to the existing leaseholders and thereby caused wrongful loss to the Government exchequer and undue gain to themselves. It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals. Searches have been conducted on Saturday at 12 places in the districts of Hamirpur, Jalon, Noida, Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi. During the searches, incriminating material pertaining to illegal Sand Mining including huge cash and gold were recovered. The searches and investigation are underway. Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav might be investigated in the alleged illegal sand mining case as per CBI sources. (ANI)