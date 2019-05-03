Illegal road construction in buffer area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve draws NGT's ire

[India] May 3 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests, National Board for Wildlife and National Tiger Conservation Authority to provide a report by August 31, on an alleged illegal road construction in part of buffer area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve here on Friday.

The tribunal observed that the construction of a minor road in Laldang-Chillarkhal road is in the buffer area of the aforementioned tiger reserve.

The road construction authorities erred on two counts - firstly, no statutory clearance was taken from NBWL and secondly, no (in situ and ex situ) measures were taken for the protection of biological diversity and biological resources of the area.

The tribunal took the steps on the petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal. Bansal, through his petition, drew the attention of the tribunal on the letter issued by NTCA to Chief Wildlife Warden and said that there is no response on the same by the latter. Bansal has also submitted in the court that the area in question forms the crucial connectivity between Corbett and Rajaji Tiger Reserves, ensuring the dispersal of tigers between the reserves. The next date of hearing is August 31. (ANI)