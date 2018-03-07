Illegal Shivaji statue removed in Goa

[India], Mar 7 (ANI): Valpoi Municipal Council has removed a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji as it was installed on the Council's property without its permission.

Speaking to ANI, president of Shiv Sena, Goa, Jitesh Kamat, said that they have demanded re-installation of the Shivaji statue at a traffic junction in Valpoi, which was removed by the municipal officials on last Thursday.

"In Valpoi municipal area in Hathwada chowk, there was a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, which Valpoi municipality had removed in full police force. We condemn this. They should have discussed with everyone. Shiv Premis were willing to talk and after that, an action could have been taken," Kamat said.

This comes amid the bust of the right-wing ideologue was vandalised on Wednesday morning, following the razing of Communist icon Vladimir Lenin statue in south Tripura on Tuesday and vandalism of social activist E.V. Ramasamy 'Periyar' statue in Vellore city of Tamil Nadu today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed strong resentment over these incidents and the Ministry of Home Affairs has subsequently sent out an advisory to state governments asking them to take stringent action to prevent recurrence of such untoward incidents. (ANI)