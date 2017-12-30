Illegal structures at 314 Mumbai sites demolished

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday demolished the illegal structures at 314 out of 624 places in different wards of Mumbai.

They even sealed seven hotels and seized more than 417 gas cylinders during this anti-encroachment drive.

Around one thousand staffers, under the supervision of Senior BMC officials, carried out this entire process.

The demolition of structures, which has been concluded for today, will resume tomorrow at 10 am.

This comes in the wake of an inferno that took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Mumbai's Kamla Mills, claiming 14 lives. (ANI)