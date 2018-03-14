Illegal telephone exchange scam: Maran brothers acquitted

[India] Mar. 14 (ANI): Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran were discharged on Wednesday by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, in the BSNL illegal telephone exchange case.

Special judge Natarajan discharged the duo along with five others for want of prima facie evidence against the charges leveled against them.

The case pertains to alleged illegal setting up of the telephone exchange at Dayanidhi Maran's residence during Dayanidhi's tenure as the Union Telecom Minister from 2004 to 2007. The 764 high-speed data lines of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) were then allegedly used for doing business transactions involving Sun Network, a channel run by his brother Kalanithi Maran.

However, the prosecution, the CBI, said, "it is yet to receive the copy of the judgment related to illegal Telephone Exchange case against Dayanidhi Maran, and others. We will examine the judgment and seek appropriate legal remedy in the matter." (ANI)