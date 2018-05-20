Illicit liquor kills 10 in Kanpur, 11 arrested

[India], May 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 11 people after an illicit liquor claimed lives of 10 people in Kanpur.

The incident came to light yesterday morning after some of the consumers were found dead in their houses.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma visited Ursula Hospital in Kanpur to meet six people who were hospitalised after consuming the illicit liquor.

Sharma also gave Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the victims.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Surendra Singh has said, "We have raided the house of one of the accused from where cartons of illegal liquor have been found." (ANI)