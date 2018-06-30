I'm about to fly sick aircraft: Mumbai plane crash victim told father

[India], June 30 (ANI): Father of maintenance engineer Surabhi Gupta, who lost her life in Mumbai plane crash, has said his daughter had told him that she was going to fly a sick aircraft.

Calling it a clear case of carelessness, Gupta's father said the incident could have been averted.

"A day before she boarded the aircraft she told me that she's about to fly a sick aircraft. This is a clear case of carelessness. This incident could have been avoided," he said.

Gupta was one of the two maintenance engineers on board in the UA Aviation Pvt Ltd aircraft which crashed in near under construction building in Ghatkopar on Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash. Indramer Aviation, the company that was undertaking maintenance of the ill-fated chartered plane had cleared it for the test flight after it passed all the ground tests. Kanu Gohain, the Executive Director of Indamer Aviation, told ANI that they had extensively repaired the plane and removed all the faulty parts. (ANI)