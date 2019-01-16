I'm in touch with 'missing' Cong MLAs, don't worry: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: A day after two independent MLAs from Karnataka quit the HD Kumaraswamy government, 99 BJP MLAs who flew to Delhi over the weekend are still holed up at a five-star resort in Gurugram.

The MLAs are at the resort since the weekend, when the BJP had a two-day leadership conclave. The 99 MLAs are occupying 60 of its 100-odd rooms, say reports.

The chief minister has maintained a confident mien saying that they will remain in control despite the two independent MLAs quitting the coalition.

The Congress party, the alliance partner in the coalition government with the JD-S has moved its MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai. Reports say that three of the MLAs are missing. However, Kumaraswamy rubbished the rumours saying, "The MLAs (Congress MLAs in a Mumbai hotel) are unreachable to the media, not to me. I am in touch with everybody and I am speaking to everybody, they will come back. Our coalition is going on smoothly. I was relaxed and I am relaxed. Don't worry, be happy." However, Kumaraswamy rubbished the rumours saying, "The MLAs (Congress MLAs in a Mumbai hotel) are unreachable to the media, not to me. I am in touch with everybody and I am speaking to everybody, they will come back. Our coalition is going on smoothly. I was relaxed and I am relaxed. Don't worry, be happy." The seven-month alliance of the Janata Dal Secular and the Congress party in Karnataka has been suffering from berth pangs right from the inception with many MLAs unhappy at being denied ministerial berths, making them open to poaching. The seven-month alliance of the Janata Dal Secular and the Congress party in Karnataka has been suffering from berth pangs right from the inception with many MLAs unhappy at being denied ministerial berths, making them open to poaching.