I'm one of PM Modi's bitterest critics: Digvijaya tells Mayawati

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he is one of the 'bitterest' critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati accused him of being a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agent.

"Please ask her (Mayawati), as far as I am concerned, I had been one of the bitterest critics of Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, BJP and RSS. Rahul Gandhi is our Congress chief, we follow his directions," Singh told ANI.

Furthermore, Singh clarified that he was always in favour of an alliance between the BSP and the Congress.

"I have already made it clear that I respect Mayawati ji and has been in favour of Congress-BSP alliance from the beginning. In Chhattisgarh, there were talks for alliance but she did not go for it. In Madhya Pradesh too there were talks of an alliance, she declared 22 candidates," he said. Earlier in the day, Mayawati announced her decision to go solo in the upcoming Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls this year. Speaking to ANI, Mayawati said leaders like Digvijaya Singh were responsible for spoiling the BSP-Congress alliance. "While Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi want a Congress-BSP alliance in the poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and in Lok Sabha elections, unfortunately, Congress party MP and former chief minister Digvijay Singh, who due to the fear of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), does not want an alliance between the two parties," Mayawati said. Mayawati further said that Digvijaya, due to his own "selfishness", did not let Congress form a government in Goa despite being in majority there. (ANI)