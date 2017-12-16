IMA opposes NMC's Clause-35 over medical qualification

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said it is opposing the National Medical Commission's (NMC) main clause that states medical qualifications granted by any other body in India to be seen as recognised qualification as prescribed by the Central Government.

IMA president Dr K K Aggarwal, in a statement, said the association has been opposing the main clause 35 of proposed National Medical Commission which reads, "Recognition of Other Medical Qualifications (1) The Central Government may by notification in the official gazette include medical qualifications granted by any other body in India under Schedule IV to this Act which shall be recognized qualification as may be prescribed by the Central Government in this regard."

While, the present Medical Commission of India's Section 15, which reads as right of persons possessing qualifications in the Schedules to be enrolled, under clause (2) mentions, "Save as provided in section 25, no person other than a medical practitioner enrolled on a State Medical Register, (b) shall practice medicine in any State". Recently, a criminal negligence on Max Hospital's part was witnessed where the doctors handed over the twins, thinking both to be dead, to the family in plastic bags. When the twins were brought to the burial ground, the parents just before performing the last rites realised that one of them showed movements inside the bag. However, the national president of the IMA, Dr KK Aggarwal, said no doctor would willfully declare a baby dead, adding the concerned doctor might have made a mistake. "There is definitely a mistake. The difference between a mistake and negligence is deliberate action. I don't think any doctor will do it willfully. But let the inquiry committee find out," Aggarwal said. (ANI)