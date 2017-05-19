Imam Barkati attacked in mosque, claims RSS involvement

[India], May 19 (ANI): After being sacked from the position of the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid, Maulana Noor-ur Rehman Imam Barkati on Friday was allegedly attacked by one of the protesters demanding the former to vacate the masjid premises.

"Someone hit me from behind, on my head. I suspect Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is behind this attack, who is taking the advantage of the situation created by the masjid committee," Barkati told ANI.

He said that he was attacked as he raised his voice against the injustice being done and warned the RSS to not to get indulge in such dirty games.

"This happened because I raised my voice for what is right and for justice. I just want law to take its course. I have been humiliated a lot today," he said. Earlier in the day, Barkati was sacked as the Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque for his "objectionable and inflammatory remarks against the country". Refusing to step down from the post, Barkati told ANI, "Terminated, axed, these words don't apply to Imam. Imam is a community head . . . I get a lot of notices every day. Who are they to terminate me? They need to apologise before the media otherwise they will face serious consequences." Barkati also alleged that the trustees were acting on the behest of the RSS and blamed them of siphoning the mosque's property. Barkati is infamous for issuing fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defying Centre' order on the use of red beacon. (ANI)