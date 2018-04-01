Imam who lost son in Asansol riot appeals for peace

[India], April .1 (ANI): Imam Imadadul Rashidi, whose son was killed in West Bengal's Asansol riot, on Saturday appealed for peace.

Talking to ANI, Imam said, "Maine kaha mera beta chala gaya koi baat nahi. Maine is sheher ko 30 saal diye hain, mujhse agar mohabbat hai, to is sheher ko shaanti se rakho. (My son has gone now. I have given 30 years to this city; if people here love me then they should keep this city in peace)."

Imam's younger son Sibtulla Rashidi was allegedly killed in the violence and his body was found on Wednesday night.

The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of West Bengal leaving three dead and several injured. On March 28, the Centre sought a report from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on incidents of arson and violence. (ANI)