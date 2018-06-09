IMD declares onset of monsoon in Maharashtra

[India], June 9 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday declared the onset of monsoon over Mumbai, Thane and in some other parts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, the IMD forecasted that monsoon would hit Maharashtra and surrounding areas by June 6 and that rainfall could be expected by June 7.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall for the country, as well as Maharashtra.

Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East and will move up north after Maharashtra. (ANI)