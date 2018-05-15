IMD issues 3-day weather warning for Andhra Pradesh

[India], May 10 (ANI): After strong winds hit parts of Northern India yesterday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a fresh warning for heavy rains for the next three days in Andhra Pradesh.

The department has issued a forecast from May 15 to May 17, according to which light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam, Chittoor and Anantapur districts today.

In regard to the weather outlook for May 16, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Prakasam district whereas light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts on May 17. According to the Union home ministry, at least 80 people have died across five states: West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR; in the past two days due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes. In Uttar Pradesh alone, over 50 people have died, whereas 14 people have lost their lives in West Bengal and another 12 in Andhra Pradesh. The latest devastation comes nearly two weeks after dust and thunderstorm claimed 134 lives injured 400 people in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh was severely hit as over 70 deaths were reported from there alone. (ANI)