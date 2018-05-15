IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm warning in NCR

[India], May 15 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a fresh warning for heavy rains and thunderstorm in the next two hours in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Gusty winds and rain is expected to lash areas like Narnaul, Alwar, Bharatpur, Mathura and Agra.

As many as 80 were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh due to thunderstorms and lightning with Uttar Pradesh alone recording 51 deaths.

The latest devastation comes nearly two weeks after dust and thunderstorm claimed 134 lives injured 400 people in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab. (ANI)