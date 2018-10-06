IMD issues low-pressure alert over Arabian sea

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert regarding the likely formation of the low-pressure area over South East Arabian sea and area adjoining Lakshadweep Islands.

The Indian Navy has taken a number of steps for disseminating the same in various languages including Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Tamil to the local populace and fishermen.

Based on a request by the Fisheries Department, the Southern Naval Command has deployed its assets, comprising naval ships and Dornier aircraft deployed off the Kerala coast and L&M Islands, to broadcast the weather warning to fishing boats at sea and advise them to return to harbour. Efforts are being made for the safety of local fishermen.

Further, all naval assets at Kochi, both, air as well as surface, are being maintained at high alert to render any assistance to the state administration and local population in case of any contingency caused due to adverse weather. A strict round the clock watch about the development of weather conditions at sea and a close liaison with state disaster management authority for any development at land is also being maintained.(ANI)