IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for K'taka and Tamil Nadu tomorrow

[India], May 25 (ANI): South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) tomorrow (May 26), the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Heatwave conditions in some parts are very likely over Vidarbha and northeast Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and East Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, strong winds speed reaching 35-45 kmph are very likely over the northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat Coast. The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into this area for the next couple of days. (ANI)