IMD issues warning about severe cyclonic storm 'Mekunu'

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding cyclone 'Mekunu' for Maharashtra-Goa coast.

Mekunu is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a severe one in subsequent 24 hours.

Cyclone Mekunu neared the Arabian Peninsula on Friday as after causing damage in Oman.

At least 40 people were reported missing on Socotra while some were feared dead as flash floods washed away thousands of animals and cut power lines on the isle in the Arabian Sea.

Earlier, dust storms, followed by heavy rainfall and lightning, hit various parts of the country. From Delhi to West Bengal to Andhra Pradesh, many states witnessed the loss of lives and properties. (ANI)