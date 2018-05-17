IMD issues warnings for thunderstorms in Delhi, J-K

[India], May 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh warnings of thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail storms in different parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, and parts of North West India.

IMD scientist Dr. K Sathidevi said,"There is a probability of thunderstorm, strong winds and hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Delhi and parts of North West India for three days. Dust storm in Rajasthan is also possible."

As per the IMD, thunderstorms with rain would occur in areas of Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Bawal, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh, Manesar, Palwal, and Sohna in next two hours. Delhi and adjoining areas in Northern India have been facing repeated warnings and thunderstorms for the past two weeks. According to a report published by MHA, 80 people were killed in a thunderstorm that hit five states including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand on May 13.(ANI)