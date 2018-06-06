IMD predicts thunderstorm for UP

[India], June 06 (ANI): The Indian Metrological Department on Wednesday forecasted rain and thunderstorm to hit various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the next few hours today.

Bareilly, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra and adjoining areas are the most likely area to receive rains and thunderstorms.

On a related note, a thunderstorm had hit various regions of the state late last week, with at least 15 people losing their lives and nine others getting injured.

Causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts of the state.

Trees, electric poles, and hoardings also fell down at some place. In the same week, a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country, including Bihar and Jharkhand. (ANI)